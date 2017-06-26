版本:
2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Valmont appoints Stephen Kaniewski as CEO

June 26 Valmont Industries Inc:

* Valmont appoints Stephen G. Kaniewski as chief executive officer effective 12/31/17

* Valmont Industries Inc - ‍Kaniewski will succeed Mogens C. Bay, Valmont's chairman and CEO​

* Valmont Industries Inc - ‍mogens C. Bay will become executive chairman on December 31, 2017, for a transitional period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
