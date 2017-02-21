BRIEF-Valmont Industries Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.10

Feb 21 Valmont Industries Inc:
* Valmont reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Valmont Industries Inc - for 2017, company is issuing
annual guidance for diluted eps to increase approximately 10pct
from adjusted EPS of $6.42
* Sees FY17 revenue growth - mid single digit with each
segment expecting positive comparisons
* "for 2017, revenue should grow around 5pct without
acquisitions"
* Valmont Industries - expect to meet or exceed 10pct return
on invested capital and more than one-time free cash flow
conversion targets for 2017
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.61
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.78, revenue view $2.52
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $674.6 million versus $633.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: