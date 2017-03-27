版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 00:29 BJT

BRIEF-Valsef Capital responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions

March 27 Valsef Capital

* Valsef Capital - responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions

* Valsef Capital says Valsef intends to withhold its vote for election of Christy Jones and Farhan Thawar

* Valsef Capital - continue to urge board and ESW Capital to replace Christy Jones,Farhan Thawar as director nominees to Redknee solutions board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐