BRIEF-Valsef Capital responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Valsef Capital
* Valsef Capital - responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions
* Valsef Capital says Valsef intends to withhold its vote for election of Christy Jones and Farhan Thawar
* Valsef Capital - continue to urge board and ESW Capital to replace Christy Jones,Farhan Thawar as director nominees to Redknee solutions board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results