BRIEF-Value Line announces a 5.88 pct increase in quarterly dividend

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Value Line Inc:
* Value Line Inc announces a 5.88 pct increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per common share and reaffirms share buyback program
* Board of directors also reaffirmed stock repurchase program of up to an aggregate of $3 million of Value Line Inc's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022