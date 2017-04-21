版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 03:53 BJT

BRIEF-Value Line announces a 5.88 pct increase in quarterly dividend

April 21 Value Line Inc:

* Value Line Inc announces a 5.88 pct increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per common share and reaffirms share buyback program

* Board of directors also reaffirmed stock repurchase program of up to an aggregate of $3 million of Value Line Inc's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
