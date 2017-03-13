版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Value Line posts Q3 earnings per share $0.15

March 13 Value Line Inc:

* Value Line Inc announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
