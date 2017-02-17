版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Valueact Capital reports 7.1 pct stake in Bioverativ

Feb 17 Bioverativ Inc

* Valueact Capital Management Lp reports 7.1 percent stake in Bioverativ Inc as of Feb 6 - SEC filing

* Valueact Capital Management Lp - Acquired Bioverativ Securities of based on belief that securities were undervalued

* Valueact Capital Management Lp - have had and anticipate having further discussions with Bioverativ Inc's ICERS and directors Source: (bit.ly/2lqD3bE) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐