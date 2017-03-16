BRIEF-Valueact Holdings reports 5.2 pct stake in Valeant Pharma

March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Valueact Holdings L.P. Reports 5.2 percent stake in
valeant pharma, as of march 14, 2017
* Valueact Holdings-have had, intend to continue to have
discussions with officers & directors of valeant to discuss ways
to "enhance shareholder value"
* Valueact Holdings l.p. Acquired securities of valeant
based on belief that securities were "undervalued", represented
"attractive investment opportunity"
* Valueact Holdings says topics of conversations with
valeant will include management, board composition, operations,
capital allocation, among others
* Valueact Holdings says topics of conversations with
valeant will also include financial condition, mergers and
acquisitions strategy, overall business strategy
