BRIEF-Valvoline reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

April 25 Valvoline Inc-
* Valvoline Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial
results and announces $150 million share repurchase program
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc - full-year guidance remains unchanged,
including adjusted eps of $1.36-$1.43
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $2.04
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $ 514 million versus $ 480 million
* Valvoline Inc - $150 million share repurchase program will
be funded from available liquidity
* Q2 revenue view $501.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc - term of new repurchase program extends
through december 31, 2019
