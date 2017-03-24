版本:
BRIEF-Vanc Pharmaceuticals provides marketing update

March 24 Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals provides marketing update

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - has extended closing of healthtab acquisition previously announced on December 5, 2016 to April 30, 2017

* Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc - it did not proceed with non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
