BRIEF-Vanda receives negative opinion for marketing authorization from the EMA on Fanaptum

July 21 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda receives negative opinion for marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency on Fanaptum™ for the treatment of schizophrenia

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Vanda intends to appeal this opinion and request a re-examination by CHMP​

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍CHMP was of opinion that "benefits of Fanaptum did not outweigh its risks" and recommended against marketing authorization​