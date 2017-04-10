版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Vanguard's former CEO Bogle says stocks are expensive - CNBC

April 10 (Reuters) -

* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital

* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - will have lower inflation in future
