BRIEF-Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp files registration statement for initial public offering

Feb 22 Vantage Energy Inc

* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. files initial registration statement for initial public offering

* Vantage Energy Inc - each unit has offering price of $10.00 and consists of one share of company's class a common stock and one-third of one warrant

* Vantage Energy Inc - each whole warrant entitles holder thereof to purchase one share of company's class a common stock at a price of $11.50 per share

* Vantage Energy Inc - company will apply to list units on nasdaq capital market under symbol "VEACU." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
