BRIEF-Vantiv reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.68

April 26 Vantiv Inc

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vantiv reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43

* Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $928.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $469.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.51 to $1.58

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $517 million to $527 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $529.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
