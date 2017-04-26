BRIEF-Vantiv reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.68

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Vantiv Inc
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vantiv reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $928.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $469.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.51 to $1.58
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $517 million to $527 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $529.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: