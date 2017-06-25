BRIEF-Vapiano SE determines number of shares for capital increase

UPDATE 1-Takata decides to file for bankruptcy - source
* Takata board held meeting this morning in Tokyo - Japan media
June 25 Vapiano Se:
* Vapiano SE determines number of shares for capital increase
* Vapiano SE says management board has determined exact number of "new shares" to be placed as part of initial public offering
* Vapiano SE says investors are offered 3.7 million bearer shares with no-par value from an IPO capital increase against contributions in cash
* Vapiano SE says company's gross proceeds from placement of these shares are targeted at around eur 85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 25 Tropical Storm Dora, located off the western coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to become a hurricane on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Sunday.