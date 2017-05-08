版本:
BRIEF-Varde Partners reports 19.9 pct active stake in Lillis Energy

May 8 Varde Partners Inc:

* Varde Partners Inc reports 19.9 percent active stake in Lillis Energy Inc, as of April 26, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2poCopl) Further company coverage:
