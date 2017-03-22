版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Varex Imaging enters into pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems

March 22 Varex Imaging Corp-

* Announced it has entered into a renewed three-year pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems

* This renewed agreement will be effective April 1, 2017

* In addition to agreement,co has in place separate one-year pricing agreements to supply to toshiba medical other imaging components

* Under agreement co will continue to supply computed tomography tubes for integration into Toshiba Medical's ct imaging systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐