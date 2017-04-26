版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Varia US Properties FY profit for period at $16.2 million

April 26 Varia Us Properties Ltd

* FY profit for period is $16.2 million, of which $8.9 million are attributable to Varia

* Proposed distribution to shareholders totals up to 1.35 Swiss francs per share and will be submitted to general assembly of May 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐