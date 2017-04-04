版本:
BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems establishes direct sales and service operation in South Africa

April 4 Varian Medical Systems Inc

* Is establishing a direct sales and service operation in South Africa, which will be based in Johannesburg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
