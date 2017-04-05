版本:
BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems names new CFO

April 5 Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* Varian Medical Systems names new CFO

* Varian medical systems inc says named Gary E. Bischoping of dell technologies as chief financial officer effective may 8, 2017

* Bischoping will replace Elisha W. Finney Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
