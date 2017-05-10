版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Varian probeam proton therapy system receives Shonin approval

May 10 Varian Medical Systems Inc

* Varian probeam proton therapy system receives shonin approval

* Varian medical systems- received shonin approval from japanese ministry of health, labor and welfare to market probeam system for proton therapy in japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
