2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products

May 4 Varun Beverages Ltd

* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:
