版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-VAT Group: placement of up to 164,968 VAT shares held by Management Shareholders

May 22 VAT GROUP AG:

* PLACEMENT OF UP TO 164,968 VAT SHARES HELD BY MANAGEMENT SHAREHOLDERS

* SIX MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT SHAREHOLDERS, INCLUDING CEO AND CFO OF VAT GROUP AG, INTEND TO PLACE UP TO 164,968 REGISTERED SHARES OF VAT GROUP AG VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING Source text - bit.ly/2rsdZEA

