版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Vaya Pharma announces availability of new three-month bottles

May 2 Enzymotec Ltd:

* Vaya Pharma announces availability of new three-month bottles of its prescription medical foods Vayarin and Vayacog

* Vaya Pharma -three-month bottles of Vayarin and Vayacog are available through Vaya direct for $148.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐