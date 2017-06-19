版本:
BRIEF-VBI reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for hepatitis B vaccine

June 19 Vbi Vaccines Inc

* Vbi vaccines reports positive outcome from phase iii pre-ind discussions with the fda for hepatitis b vaccine, sci-b-vac(tm)

* Vbi vaccines - vbi is now in process of preparing a phase iii ind for u.s., and ctas for europe and canada, with submission planned in h2 2017

* Vbi vaccines inc - vbi plans to submit ind in second half of 2017, together with clinical trial applications ("ctas") for europe and canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
