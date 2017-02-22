版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-VBI Vaccines receives positive response from Health Canada's initial evaluation of the proposed Sci-B-Vac Phase III clinical program

Feb 22 VBI Vaccines Inc

* VBI Vaccines receives positive response from Health Canada's initial evaluation of the proposed Sci-B-Vac Phase III clinical program

* VBI Vaccines Inc - positive response from Health Canada enables us to submit formal CTA to Health Canada in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
