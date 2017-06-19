BRIEF-VBI Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac

June 19 Vbi Vaccines Inc

* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)

* VBI Vaccines - confirm initial ind for Sci-B-Va will not require any additional clinical studies to support pivotal, global phase III clinical program​

* Says ‍VBI plans to submit ind in second half of 2017, together with clinical trial applications for Europe and Canada​