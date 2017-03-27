BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

March 27 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* VBL Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and year end
2016 financial results
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - at Dec 31, 2016, co had cash,
cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $45.3 million
and working capital of $41.8 million
* Vascular Biogenics- expects cash, cash
equivalents,short-term bank deposits to fund operating
expenses,capital expenditure requirements into 2019
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - intends to operate and relocate
to new site in Israel in second half of 2017
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - "Intend to launch a phase 3
pivotal study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer during second
half of 2017"
