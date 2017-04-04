BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics presents data on immuno-oncology drug

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Vascular Biogenics Ltd-
* VBL Therapeutics presents data on mospd2, a novel immuno-oncology target
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical biopsies that mospd2 is prevalent in invasive human breast cancer tissue
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - study observed from clinical biopsies that levels of mospd2 correlate to breast cancer invasiveness
* Vascular Biogenics - it was further observed that knockdown of mospd2 in human breast cancer cell line using crispr technology led to blockade of egf signaling
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd -mospd2 knockdown using crispr technology led to significant reduction of breast cancer cell migration in vitro, metastasis in mouse model
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - "believe that mospd2 may be involved in regulation of cell motility in addition to breast cancer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm