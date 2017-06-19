BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Vascular Biogenics Ltd:
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
* Vascular Biogenics- provided update on long term status,survival of patients from 3 completed phase 2 trials, which investigated co's vb-111
* Vascular Biogenics ltd - expect patient enrollment in our planned phase 3 oval study in ovarian cancer to begin in second half of 2017 for vb-111
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - plan to launch a combination study of vb-111 with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.