BRIEF-VCA says Mars voluntarily withdrew its initial notification and report form on March 8, 2017 with FTC, antitrust division and re-filed same on March 10, 2017

March 13 Vca Inc

* Vca - Mars voluntarily withdrew its initial notification and report form on march 8, 2017 with ftc, antitrust division and re-filed same on march 10, 2017

* Vca inc - re-filing restarted 30-day waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act

* Vca inc - as a result of re-filing, waiting period will now expire on april 10, unless extended by a request for further information or terminated earlier