BRIEF-Vecima Networks reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.46

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Vecima Networks Inc:
* Vecima reports Q3 fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 sales C$70 million to C$72 million
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.46
* Qtrly revenue C$15.7 million versus C$28.6 million
* Sees FY gross margins in range of 51% to 54%
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of C$19.5 million to C$21.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
