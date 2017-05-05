版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Vector Group Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 5 Vector Group Ltd

* Vector group reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $415.2 million

* Adjusted net income was $18.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐