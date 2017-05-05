BRIEF-Vector Group Q1 loss per share $0.03

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 Vector Group Ltd
* Vector group reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $415.2 million
* Adjusted net income was $18.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments