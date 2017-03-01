版本:
BRIEF-Vector Group Q4 earnings per share $0.04

March 1 Vector Group Ltd:

* Vector Group reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $412.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
