BRIEF-Vectren reports Q4 earnings per share $0.84

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Vectren Corp:
* Reports FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55
* Vectren corporation reports 2016 results; initiates 2017 earnings expectations; increases long-term outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees long term consolidated EPS growth of 6-8 percent
* Sees long term utility EPS growth of 5-7 percent
* Sees long term dividend growth of 6-8 percent
* Vectren corp - At Dec. 31, 2016, infrastructure services had an estimated backlog of blanket contracts of $435 million and bid contracts of $290 million
* Comments from Trump about increased focus on infrastructure may have positive impacts on markets in which infrastructure services' operates in mid to long-term
* Sees 2017 consolidated earnings of $2.55 to $2.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.