BRIEF-Vectren Utility Holdings says Indiana court of appeals denied co's appeal of its March 2016 order

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Vectren Utility Holdings Inc:
* Vectren Utility Holdings Inc -on April 27, Indiana Court Of Appeals denied co's appeal of its march 2016 order from indiana utility regulatory commission
* Vectren Utility Holdings -March 2016 order specifically related to recovery of about $80 million of projects as part of a 7-year plan
* Vectren Utility Holdings says evaluating its options related to court's finding concerning plan update issue Source text - bit.ly/2oUq68K Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock