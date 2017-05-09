版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Vectrus announces Q1 earnings per share $0.60

May 9 Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $290.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $990 million to $1.09 billion

* Vectrus Inc sees 2017 diluted EPS between $1.68 and $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐