BRIEF-Vectrus Q4 earnings per share $0.40

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Vectrus Inc:
* Vectrus announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; issues 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 revenue fell 7.4 percent to $288.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $910 million to $1.01 billion
* Says expect to see 2017 diluted EPS in range of $1.53 to $1.83 per share
* Sees 2017 diluted EPS $1.53 to $1.83
* Vectrus Inc- company ended 2016 with total backlog of $2.4 billion and funded backlog of $665 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.