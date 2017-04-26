版本:
BRIEF-Vectrus wins $115 mln information technology contract

April 26 Vectrus Inc:

* Vectrus wins $115 mln information technology contract

* Vectrus Inc- re-compete win of a $115 million U.S. Army contract to provide a full range of operations and maintenance, it support and supply services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
