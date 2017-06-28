BRIEF-Vectura inks new U.S. deals for generic asthma therapy​

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
June 28 Vectura Group Plc:
* New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic
* Signed exclusive development and licence agreement with Sandoz for development of a generic of an existing major inhaled combination therapy for asthma and COPD in U.S.
* responsible for development of formulation and manufacture of clinical batches for use in pilot clinical studies
* sandoz is responsible for clinical development, manufacture and commercialisation of vr2081
* Will receive an initial payment of $5 million from Sandoz
* Eligible to receive up to further $5 million upon achievement of pre- determined development milestones
* Also eligible to receive a double digit percentage royalty on net sales in line with our other generic development programmes
* Total research and development cost borne by vectura is expected to be below $20 million up to regulatory filing and subsequent launch, which is seen in early to mid-2020's
* Expected that $5 million initial milestone will be recognised in revenues across 2017 and 2018
* Overall research and development guidance range of £65 million - £75 million for each of 2017 and 2018 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, June 29 Logitech has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.
