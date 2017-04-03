版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Vectura says US licensee of group's partner Novartis AG launched Utibron Neohaler in US

April 3 Vectura Group Plc

* Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, US licensee of group's partner Novartis AG launched Utibron Neohaler in US

* Sunovion confirmed it expect to launch Seebri in US during next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
