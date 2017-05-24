版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 22:46 BJT

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
