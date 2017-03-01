版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Velan appoints Yves Leduc as CEO

March 1 Velan Inc:

* Velan appoints Yves Leduc as CEO in accordance with the previously announced CEO succession plan

* Says Leduc was also elected to board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
