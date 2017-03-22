版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Ventas announces pricing of senior notes

March 22 Ventas Inc

* Ventas announces pricing of senior notes

* Ventas Inc - Pricing of public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.10% senior notes due 2023

* Ventas Inc - Pricing of public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.85% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
