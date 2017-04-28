BRIEF-Ventas Inc Q1 EPS $0.44 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Ventas Inc
* Ventas reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Ventas Inc says 2017 guidance consistent with previously announced company expectations
* Ventas Inc says expects to invest in future growth by funding approximately $350 million in development and redevelopment projects for full year 2017
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations per diluted common share totaled $1.03
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ventas Inc - company's Q1 2017 same-store total portfolio (1,175 assets) cash NOI growth was 3.9 percent compared to same period in 2016.
* 2017 guidance confirmed
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes