March 14 Ventas Inc:

* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII

* Expects investment to be accretive to 2017 normalized funds from operations per share

* Ventas funded transaction using cash on hand and other capital sources

* Deal for nearly $130 million