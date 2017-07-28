FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 小时前
BRIEF-Ventas reports 2017 second quarter results
2017年7月28日

BRIEF-Ventas reports 2017 second quarter results

July 28 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ventas Inc - ‍reaffirms previously announced 2017 guidance​

* Ventas Inc - ‍continues to expect that it will sell 36 skilled nursing facilities that are currently operated by Kindred Healthcare Inc​

* Ventas Inc qtrly reported FFO per diluted common share ("NAREIT FFO"), totaled $1.04

* Ventas Inc - ‍expected gross proceeds to Ventas are $700 million from Kindred Healthcare​ deal

* Ventas - continues to expect to invest in future growth by funding approximately $350 million in development and redevelopment projects for full year 2017​

* Ventas Inc - ‍Ventas expects to use proceeds from sale to Kindred Healthcare to repay debt​

* Ventas Inc - company's Q2 2017 same-store total portfolio (1,114 assets) cash NOI grew 1.5 percent compared to same period in 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

