2017年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares

April 6 Veon Ltd:

* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS

* Veon Ltd - priced secondary offering of 70 million adss at a public offering price of USD 3.75 per ads or common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
