BRIEF-Vera Bradley announces licensing agreement for apparel and accessories designed for health care professionals

April 18 Vera Bradley Inc

* Vera Bradley announces new licensing agreement for apparel and accessories designed for health care professionals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
