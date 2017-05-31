BRIEF-Vera Bradley Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items

May 31 Vera Bradley Inc
* Vera bradley announces fiscal first quarter 2018 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $96.1 million versus $105.2 million
* Vera bradley inc - "challenges in retail environment
continued into q1, although april sales trends did improve over
those in february and march"
* Vera bradley inc sees q2 net revenues of $111 million to
$115 million
* Vera bradley inc sees q2 diluted earnings per share of
$0.09 to $0.11
* Vera bradley inc sees inventory of $100 million to $110
million at end of q2
* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net revenues of $460
million to $480 million compared to $485.9 million last year
* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 diluted earnings per
share of $0.40 to $0.50
* Vera bradley inc sees fiscal 2018 net capital spending of
approximately $10 million to $15 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $113.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $467.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 same store sales fell 12.5 percent
