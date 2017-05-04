版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Veracyte announces pivotal clinical validation data

May 4 Veracyte Inc:

* Veracyte announces pivotal clinical validation data for next-generation afirma test to help more patients avoid unnecessary surgery in thyroid cancer diagnosis

* Veracyte Inc- will begin making afirma GSC available to select customers in next few weeks and plans to broaden commercial expansion throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐